Backstage Fashion Week – An Interview with Alexander Kozhin

By Meg Sharpley

Best known for his popular Backstage Fashion Week website, Alexander Kozhin is an internationally published fashion photographer based in Moscow. Zozhin gets an up close and personal look into the glamorous and chaotic World Fashion Show backstages. Fashion Weekly got the chance to talk with the jet-setting photographer about how he rose to fame in the fashion photography business. Read on to find out his insider tips and how you too can follow your passion.

FW: How did you get started in the photography business?

AK: My Backstage photography business started at the first Belarus Fashion week where I was an official photographer. I fell in love with taking backstage pictures. Since then, I have been to Russian Fashion week, Aurora Fashion week, Miami Fashion week and Milan Fashion week. Last year I had the privilege of attending Haute Couture Paris Fashion week.

FW: What attracted you to photograph fashion?

AK: You have eyes for the photography that you do. I love girls, beauty and emotions. That’s why I love to shoot fashion.

FW: Where do you draw your inspiration?

AK: I love to observe and watch. I love to think and imagine. Adorable girls inspire me the most.

FW: You photograph high fashion, how would you describe your own sense of style?

AK: My own preference in style is comfort. However, when I do fashion photography sessions I become really neat about style, model, location. Before I came to Paris for Haute Couture I preferred minimalism and pithiness. Now I love Haute Couture more and more with its ethereality and gracefulness

FW: What camera do you use for your photography?

AK: Right now I use Canon EOS 1Dx but I am looking forward to collaborate with Phase One to use their medium format cameras.

FW: You have quite the following on social media, any advice for those looking to increase their following and build a reputable brand?

AK: It is easy to tell but difficult to do. Post every day, post high quality content and love your followers.

FW: What has been the highlight of your career thus far?

AK: My first personal exhibition in Moscow is definitely one. Also the Vivienne Westwood, Roberto Cavalli, Philipp Plein, John Richmond and Zuhair Murad Fashion shows that I photographed backstage.

FW: What tips or advice do you have for those looking to get into the photography business?

AK: Love the process and love the result.

FW: What is your number one tip for taking a great photograph?

AK: Observe and catch emotions.