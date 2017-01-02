Fashion Weekly Magazine’s cover-shoot was inspired by effortless street style. The outfits were created for the busy on the go women featuring four looks for women with two distinct styles. I styled the outfits using pieces from Fidelity’s fall’16 collection, JCrew’s FW’16 collection as well as clothing pieces from my own wardrobe to add a touch of my personal style to them.

The outfits in look #1 were envisioned for the ultra feminine women who tend to opt for dresses and skirts more regularly than pants. The women who aren’t afraid of stepping out of their comfort zones by being bold and embracing their femininity, making a statement and walking out in heels or a bold jacket.

The first outfit on model Felicity is an ensemble than can be worn on a dinner date or shopping with friends after work. The faux fur coat and black floppy hat are what makes this a unique and daring look. The second outfit on model Daria is perfect for when you want to make an effort to dress up your classic denim shirt for school. Adding on the faux fur vest completely transforms the outfit from dull to effortlessly chic and fashion forward.

Look #2 is aimed for women who are into menswear inspired trends and like to mix and match them with more ladylike pieces. Long structured coats are here to stay and are massively trending this season. JCrew’s long lined wool coats from their fw’16 collection are the perfect coats to achieve the “borrowed from the boys” trend.

The first outfit in this look on model Felicity is a great example of a casual menswear inspired ensemble dressed up with a pair of red statement heels from JCrew. It’s a look that can easily be achieved, and is perfect for women with a simple, laidback style that want to complete their look by adding a touch of femininity to it.

The second outfit worn by model Daria is suitable for the working women who are bored of wearing their plain black or grey pencil skirt. Change up your usual look by opting for a bold floral print skirt instead. The printed skirt dresses up the simple grey turtleneck sweater, creating a balanced hint of femininity to the overall minimalistic look.

You can create similar looks by pairing your bold standout pieces such as a sequined top or fur coat with minimal pieces to dress it down for a balanced look. As well as mixing and matching the flirty feminine pieces in your wardrobe such as florals with oversized blazers or coats for a touch of masculinity.

Look 1

Felicity

Forever 21 hat (stylist’s closet)

Vintage fur coat (stylist’s closet)

Forever 21 dress (stylist’s closet)

Aldo heels (stylist’s closet)

Look 1

Daria

H&M vest (stylist’s closet)

H&M top (stylist’s closet)

Fidelity skirt, fall’16 collection

Ugg purse (stylist’s closet)

Ugg boots (stylist’s closet)

Look 2

Felicity

JCrew coat, fw16 collection

JCrew top, fw16 collection

Old Navy Jeans (stylist’s closet)

JCrew heels (stylist’s closet)

Look 2

Daria

JCrew coat, fw16 collection

JCrew sweater, fw16 collection

JCrew skirt (stylist’s closet)

Ugg boots (stylist’s closet)

Photographer:

Sheana Canthan

http://www.sheanacanthan.com

Stylist:

Asma Karimi

https://www.instagram.com/itsasmakarimi/

Models:

Daria Sells:

https://www.instagram.com/darias.dreamland/

Felicity Slikboer: http://www.felicityslikboer.com

Hair & Makeup:

Megan Victoria

http://www.meghanvictoriaartistry.com/about