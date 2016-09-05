Fall 2016 Make-up Trends

By Allison Bartucci

With Fall just around the corner, now is the time to try out some of the season’s hottest trends. This Fall season you can have some fun with both dark and light pallets. Lips are a strong part of this season’s trend as are the eyes. You can either go dark and bold, or light and fun. Here are some of the top trends for Fall 2016.

Dark Pallet

Dark Lipstick. This look will draw attention and focus to your lips with minimal make up on the rest of the face. Shades like Nars Pure Matte lipstick Volga and Terre De Feu, MAC Huggable Lip Color Commotion and Viva Glam Ariana Grande will make your lips really stand out.

Dark Eyeliner and Smokey Eyes. Although wearing eyeliner has been around for a while, this new trend can be done with either a crisp line around the inside of the eye or more of a smudged look. Products like MAC Modern Twist Kajal Liner in Squid and the Cat’s Meow will give that defined liner look. For the Smokey eye look mixing both light and dark shades of grey on the eyelid like Revlon Colorstay Shadowlinks in Gunmetal and Onyx, will give you that dark pallet to make this trend stand out. Both of these trends can be done with either a muted lip to draw more attention to the eyes or a dark lip.

Light Pallet

Glitter. This is a big trend happening on the runways for Fall. Using glitter as eye shadow or even just in the corner of the eye, will give you the shine you are looking for. Products such as Makeup forever Glitters from Sephora come in multiple colors and will make your eyes sparkle.

Peach Blush. This look is a softer look then what we have been seeing lately. It will give your face a fresh glowing look. Products like MAC Powder blush in Peach or Nars Blush in Gina will help to achieve this softer look.

Matte Red Lipstick. Red lipstick is always a very classic look; however going in this Fall season, Matte Red Lipstick is a big trend. Products like Nars Pure Matte lipstick in Mascate and Vesuvio, will give you the bold Red look with a Matte finish. This look will make for a rawer look than the traditional glossy classic red lip.

All images came from: MAC Cosmetics, NARS cosmetics, Revlon, Sephora