Fall Trends for Home

By Henna Jafer

Fall is here! After the scorching heat from this summer, the weather is finally cooling down. If you are looking for a complete refurb, or just freshen up a room, there are plenty of fashionable and modish trends for Home Décor this season. This fall, vogue has favored everyone.

1. Minimalism is back

Less is more. London Design Festival 2016 showcases, Italian architect Piero Lissoni’s designs of custom-able kitchen and bathroom series for the brand Boffi. The design reveals kitchen units with grey marble worktops and doors in abonos oak— a fossil wood from Eastern Europe found in rivers or lakes. This type of distinctive wood is what makes the design stand out.



(Source: Dezeen)

2. Indulge in Indigo

If done right, you cannot go wrong with this color. It brightens up the room, and complements the warm fall colors of the season. Go big from painting an accent wall to changing armchairs, or start small from platter plates to small decor pillows. Crate and barrel’s series of Indigo is tasteful. Pair indigo with neutral colors like white, beige and grey to ease its boldness.

(Source: Crate and Barrel)

3. Wireframes

Metal is making a comeback with everything from brass chandeliers, carbon steel chandeliers and stainless steel framework furniture. If you do not wish to commit to this trend, you can try metal wall art, tabletop objects and bold picture frames. The trick is to keep the right amount of metal and not to overload. This August, Brazilian designer Pedro Venzon fabricated brass stackable chairs, called pudica chairs. Take a look at his chair below.

(Source: Dezeen)

4. Stark Colors

Fall welcomes the IKEA’s spanking new Gitlig series. In collaboration with British menswear designer Katie Eary, this IKEA’s limited edition series is inspired from Eary’s signature avant-garde aesthetics. Gitlig features electric colored and digitally printed duvets to dishes. The designer calls it “tripping and turning up all your senses”.

(Source: IKEA)

5. Soft white

White has always been a home design staple. In its purest form, white can be an intrepid choice, but softening it can pacify the room. White hues combined with soft and cozy fabric is trendy this fall. Whether it is on walls, upholstering the cushions or accenting a bathroom, white soothes the room. Check out Zara Home’s new campaign which promotes white this season.



(Source: ZARA HOME)