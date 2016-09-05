Istanbul, the must see city of rich history and culture!

By Asma Karimi.

Looking to visit a country that has a completely unique and different culture than Canada? What about a country with over 2500 years of history, culture and traditions such as Turkey! Book a fall getaway half way across the world and be prepared to explore a whole new culture!

Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey that links Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Sea. The old city reflects cultural influences of the many empires that once ruled here. Istanbul is known for it’s rich history, unique culture and traditions, amazing landmarks, breathtaking views and lively nightlife.

Istanbul offers many iconic attractions to visit such as museums, palaces and mosques. Three places you should definitely check out during your visit to Istanbul are to go shopping at The Grand Bazaar, visit the Hagia Sophia Museum and ride the Ferry that takes you along the Bosphorus Strait.



Go Shopping at the Grand Bazaar:

The Grand Bazaar is one of the main shopping attractions one must visit in Istanbul. It is one of the largest covered markets in the world with sixty streets and around five thousand shops. You can find anything from jewelry, ceramics, carpets, embroideries, spices, antique shops and much more. It is a great spot to shop for souvenirs and traditional hand crafted gifts for friends and family. Located at the heart of Istanbul, The Grand Bazaar is just a fifteen-minute walk from the famous Blue Mosque.

Visit the Hagia Sophia Museum:

The Hagia Sophia Museum is one of the most iconic tourist attractions in Istanbul. It is one of the oldest and most significant monuments on earth with its magnificent architecture and history, it has around a 1400-year life span. It was once a Church, then later became a Mosque and converted into a Museum in 1935, by the orders of Ataturk. It is one of the most beautiful and perfect locations for taking touristic photos as well as learning about the history of the museum.

Ride the Ferry down the Bosphorus Strait:

The relaxing two hour ferry ride down the Bosphorus Strait will give you a spectacular view of the popular must-see landmarks such as the Bosphorus Bridge, Rumeli Fort, Dohlmabahce Palace and the Galata tower. The Bosphorus Strait splits the city into two continents, both the Asian and European banks. Thus, you will witness a full scope of Istanbul from both the Asian and European side. The ferry ride will give you the opportunity to unwind and enjoy the scenery and take as many photos as you like with the flawless landscape as your backdrop. The ride will only cost you around eight Turkish Liras, which is equivalent to four Canadian Dollar.